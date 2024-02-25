Juwan Gary scores 22, hits four 3s to help Nebraska beat Minnesota 73-55
Juwan Gary scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds, Brice Williams added 15 points and Nebraska beat Minnesota 73-55 Sunday.
The Cornhuskers, who have won four games in a row, set a single-season program record for home wins and are 17-1 this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Williams also grabbed eight rebounds and added three steals. Jamarques Lawrence scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range, Rienk Mast scored 10 and Josiah Allick added nine points and eight rebounds for Nebraska (20-7, 10-8).
Cam Christie led Minnesota (17-10, 8-8 Big Ten) with 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Dawson Garcia scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds before he fouled out with about 3 minutes to play.
Elijah Hawkins converted a three-point play for the Gophers that made it 12-12 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half but Nebraska answered with a 14-2 run, capped when Williams made back-to-back layups to give the Cornhuskers a 12 point lead with 3:47 to go.
Minnesota's Parker Fox scored six consecutive points — including two dunks — before Williams hit two free throws to make it 28-20 at halftime and the Gophers got no closer.
Nebraska has won 18 games in a row when holding its opponent to fewer than 70 points.
Nebraska hits the road to take on Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota visits No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday.
for more features.