Greater Minnesota News

Marshall police searching for Justin Sperl, who went missing while camping solo

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MARSHALL, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Marshall man.

Justin Sperl, 36, was last heard from on Aug. 4. He had planned to go camping alone in northern Minnesota, and messaged friends on that day that he was north of Two Harbors near Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel.

Sperl is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

miss.jpg
Justin Sperl Marshall Police

His vehicle is a silver 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor, with Minnesota license plate BMK969. He may also have a kayak with him that is light blue with a green bottom.

Call Marshall Police at 507-537-7000 or 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 5:00 PM

