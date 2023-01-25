Justin Jefferson up for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Beloved Vikings wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, is getting some much deserved recognition after this year's standout season.

Jefferson is a finalist for two big awards this year: MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award. Other MVP finalists include quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen.

Jefferson is the second non-quarterback since 2017 to be named an MVP finalist. The only non-quarterback to be named MVP in the past decade was former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. To date, a wide receiver has never won the MVP award. Jefferson led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving in his third season with the Vikings.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9.