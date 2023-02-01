Justin Jefferson surprises veteran with free trip to the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS -- A military veteran got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday thanks to Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson collaborated with USAA and Jewish War Veterans to award Marine and Army veteran Bruce Legan and his brother with a free trip to the Super Bowl.

Legan enlisted in the United State Marine Corps in 1975. He was stationed in Camp Lejeune until the Vietnam War ended. Legan was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal.

In 1987, Legan reenlisted in the U.S. Army working as a track vehicle repairman and vehicle dispatcher based in Kansas. He eventually became a heavy equipment operator in Louisiana.

Legan continued his service until 1995 when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Specialist.

Now a resident of St. Paul, Legan is an active member of the Jewish War Veterans and is involved in the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad.

"It's a special honor to team up with USAA and the Jewish War Veterans to honor Bruce, who continues to serve his fellow veterans," said Jefferson.

USAA says it will be coordinating a similar effort with other players from the NFL.