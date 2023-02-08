Justin Jefferson is top-selling football jersey at Minn. Lids; Adam Thielen tops in N.D.

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn't hard to find highlights from Justin Jefferson this year. From his stultifying performance in the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers to his contention for MVP, Jefferson was a dazzling highlight all season.

So it's no surprise that many are lining up to wear his name.

Sports apparel store Lids is out with its top-selling jerseys by state, and Jefferson was unsurprisingly the the highest-selling jersey in Minnesota. Furthermore, the Vikings' Adam Thielen was the top-selling jersey in neighboring North Dakota.

So far as Iowa and South Dakota go, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes came out on top. Mahomes, alongside Dak Prescott and George Kittle, are among the top three selling jerseys nationwide. Tom Brady was good enough for fifth place.

That being said, the baseball cap embroidered with Jefferson's signature was the second-highest selling lid in the entire country, just behind the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

Somewhat surprisingly, Wisconsin's top-selling individual jersey wasn't that of a Green Bay Packer. Instead, the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields took that honor.