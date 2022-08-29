"Just devastating": Neighbors in shock after Ham Lake crash kills father, 2 children

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- A devastating head-on car crash claimed the lives of a father and two of his children. A third child is in critical condition, and a woman in her 20s -- believed to be the mother -- is in serous condition.

The crash happened in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon on Bunker Lake Boulevard.

The driver, 28-year-old Lee Vang of Andover, died, as did 3-year-old Astrid Lee and 6-month-old Levi Lee. Neighbors say they are in shock.

"I loved watching them walk their girls to the school bus and Lee would take their dog on a bike ride, training the dog to run with the bike," neighbor Shirley Lefebre said. "I saw it on the news, I just didn't realize it was them."

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Bunker Lake Blvd. Twenty-four hours later, a lone first responder left a bouquet at the scene were the family SUV crossed the median, striking a pickup truck head-on.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Department says the scene was a difficult one for first responders.

"A crash like this is just devastating, not just for the families involved but the greater community," Tierney Peters, with the sheriff's department, said.

This part of Bunker Lake Boulevard has a 50 mph speed limit, and has only the slightest of curves. Its not clear what led to the family SUV crossing into oncoming traffic.

"It's just an important reminder to drive safely, make sure you are following the speed limit, to make sure you are not distracted, making sure your only job when you are driving is to be a safe driver," Peters said.

A 7-year-old girl was brought to North Memorial Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation and could be under investigation for several weeks. Part of that investigation includes whether the children were in proper car seats and whether any drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver and the passenger in the pick up truck suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The other driver was not ticketed.