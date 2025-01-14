Family of man fatally shot by St. Paul police awarded $3.25 million by jury in federal retrial

Judge awards $3.25M to family of man killed by St. Paul police

Judge awards $3.25M to family of man killed by St. Paul police

Judge awards $3.25M to family of man killed by St. Paul police

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The family of Cordale Handy, who was shot and killed by St. Paul police in 2017, has been awarded a total of $3.25 million after a federal civil retrial.

Court records show the verdict was received and filed in Minneapolis federal court Monday.

Handy was shot and killed in March 2017 by two St. Paul police officers responding to reports of domestic violence in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The officer involved was found not guilty in a criminal case, but a federal jury found him guilty of excessive force in a 2023 civil case, awarding the family $11.5 million.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said the officers' use of deadly force was justified and he didn't file criminal charges.

Kim Handy-Jones, Handy's mother, sued the city shortly after the incident but dropped her case. She refiled her lawsuit in 2020.

"No amount of money, as Kim Handy-Jones has rightfully stated, can replace the life of her son," said attorney Jonathan McClellan before the retrial began. "And the judge's actions call into question the value of Black life in the eyes of the law."

Handy, 29, was from Illinois.