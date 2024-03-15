Watch CBS News
Jurassic Quest returns to Minneapolis Convention Center

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurassic Quest, dubbed North America's most popular interactive dinosaur experience, returns to the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend.

It opens Friday at noon and runs through Sunday, and features a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs ready to delight parents and kids.  

New this year, the event brings more hands-on activities, education and fun for all ages. The herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs has expanded in addition to themed rides, attractions, live dinosaur shows and interactive science and art activities.

The "Triceratots" soft play area will also be perfect for the littlest explorers.

There will also be new attractions for guests to check out where kids can face off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for "Raptor Run" races, and "Rope-a-Raptor," where experienced "BrontoBusters" help kids lasso stray dinos to get them back to their pens.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 6:24 AM CDT

