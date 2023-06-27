July 4th cookout costs are down slightly, but most say they're cutting back this year

Inflation grew at 4% rate in May, its slowest pace in two years

Inflation grew at 4% rate in May, its slowest pace in two years

Inflation grew at 4% rate in May, its slowest pace in two years

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is some good news for your Fourth of July cookout: a party for 10 will cost a little less to feed this year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says families can expect to pay $67.73, down 3% from last year's record high.

The cookout includes 12 staple items, including hamburger buns, beef, chicken breast, lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies.

That doesn't mean that everyone will be loading up their plates. Overall, WalletHub found 62% of Americans plan to spend less on July 4th this year than they did last year.

The main reason is inflation.