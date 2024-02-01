Jovonta Patton to play First Avenue's first gospel concert Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS — On this first day of Black History Month, WCCO is highlighting a north Minneapolis native who is about to make music history.

WCCO has followed Jovonta Patton's 16-year recording career from the beginning. He sat down with Reg Chapman to talk about how his upcoming concert will be a first for First Ave.

Patton always dreamed of bringing the music that comes from his heart to the big stage in his hometown, and now that dream is a reality.

WCCO

"It feels surreal. It's kind of like you've grown up hearing about First Avenue and the Prince and the Time connection and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and to create a moment in here that's historical just like they have, I don't really have words," said Jovonta Patton.

The north Minneapolis native will bring together the first ensemble he worked with, DFY, and live horns to the main stage at First Avenue. He's the first gospel artist in the venue's 53-year history to ever do so.

"Wow, there is moments in life where you have to pinch yourself, when you get married, when you have children, but this is that moment where I keep doing this. It's like we are doing something historical and I am just so grateful for the management at First Avenue for embracing me," Patton said.

First Avenue says Patton's music brings people together and that's what they hope to see Friday night.

Patton hopes to follow in the footsteps of Minnesota greats who performed here.

"I have a new song that feels like Minneapolis funk, Minneapolis sound. These walls, this stage, it just responds to that style of music," Patton said.

Patton grew up singing in chuch. His passion for spreading the "good news" can be felt in all his music,.

Patton says he feels blessed to hit the big stage in his hometown during Black History Month.

"So to make Black history and Minnesota history and music history all in one day, I don't even know what to say," Patton said.

His three daughters will perform as well, and when he hits the stage, he hopes to honor that Minneapolis sound so many are used to hearing in the historic venue.

"We have horns, we got some players from L.A., some local players as well. We have horns coming in because you really can't come in this room and not play music," Patton said.

Music he hopes treats the ears and feeds the souls of all who enter First Avenue Friday night.

Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. Friday show. If you buy them before the show tickets are $20, otherwise they are $25 at the door.