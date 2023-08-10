Journey Castillo set to have visited every national park by her 3rd birthday

Family hopes to visit all national parks before daughter turns 3

MINNEAPOLIS -- Toddler Journey Castillo is certainly living up to her name by visiting 51 national parks in less than three years -- and counting. Her family is on a quest to get her to all 63 national parks by the time she turns 3 this fall.

"We wanted to get to 21 parks but the time she was 1...And then we said, 'Okay, let's do 42 by 2.' Now it's 63 by 3," said Valerie Castillo, Journey's mom.

Journey Castillo said her favorite park was the beach.

"I think our favorite has been the virgin islands," Valerie Castillo said.

The Castillo's last leg will be visiting Alaska in September.

WCCO asked Journey's adventurous parents how they keep her together.

"She has her own little suitcase," said Valerie Castillo. "We throw in as many coloring books, colors, markers, stuff that's interactive."

WCCO also asked how they foot the bill.

"I think the finances have been the biggest issue," Eric Castillo said. "Some of the real moments are selling trucks, selling vehicles, putting the house up for sale to make this happen for her, and it seems outrageous but these. are the challenges we have faced."

The Castillos say their adventures have helped strengthen them as a family and give them an appreciation for simple moments -- even in the most epic places.

"You're in the now," Eric Castillo said. "It's just enjoying each other, enjoying the moments we have in the parks."