Joshua Sinawa sentenced to 11 years for bakery truck carjacking outside Blaine Cub Foods

MINNEAPOLIS – A North Dakota man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the armed carjacking of a bakery delivery truck last summer in the Twin Cities.

The United States Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Joshua Lee Sinawa went up to the box truck, which was parked outside a Blaine Cub Foods store in the early morning hours of July 30, 2022, and pointed a gun at the driver.

Sinawa, from Devils Lake, forced the driver out and walked him at gunpoint into the store, then drove off in the truck.

During his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Sinawa received to 52 months for the carjacking, and 84 months for "brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He will also have three years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.