Joshua Beaulieu, 28, charged in knife attack near Bemidji

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A 28-year-old man is accused of cutting up a man's face Sunday morning in northern Minnesota.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Lee Beaulieu is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree property damage in the incident that happened at about 6:30 a.m. in Eckles Township, which is about 10 miles northwest of Bemidji.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a victim who had "lacerations to his face," and Beaulieu was reported to be chasing people with a knife and trying to break car windows, authorities say.

Beaulieu was arrested and booked into the Beltrami County jail. The victim was treated at Sanford Hospital in Bemidji.

