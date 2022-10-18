Jose Felan, 36, gets 6½ years in prison for multiple arsons during George Floyd unrest

Rally marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's death "That officer didn't know what he took from us last year": George Floyd's sister addresses rally 07:52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A 36-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison in connection to multiple fires set during the summer of 2020, including one at a St. Paul high school.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced that Jose Angel Felan also owed nearly $40,000 in restitution for the fires, which also included the 7 Mile Sportswear store and a Goodwill location. The fires all happened in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Felan was also charged in the Gordon Parks High School fire as well, which caused extensive damage. All three locations were along University Avenue in St. Paul.

Prosecutors said following the arson incidents, Felan and his wife, 23-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled first to Texas before fleeing to Mexico. An anonymous tip to authorities led to them being found my Mexico's immigration authorities in early 2021.

Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson in February.