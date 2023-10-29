Jordan Nubin is a standout during Gopher home game

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the reasons the Gophers have won as many games as they have this season is the depth they boast at Running Back, and it was crucial again on Saturday versus Michigan State.

The top three Gopher running backs, Darius Taylor, Zach Evans, and Bryce Williams, are out with injuries. On Saturday against the Spartans, sophomore Jordan Nubin stepped up.

"When he's ready for his moment, he takes it, and he did tonight," said P.J. Fleck, Gopher Head Coach.

You've heard the name 'Nubin' before. Jordan is the younger brother of 5th year senior safety, Tyler Nubin.

"I'm so proud of this kid right here. It's been a long time coming. All he does is grind, all he does is work hard and you're seeing the fore wishing of his hard work, so I'm just so proud of him," said Tyler Nubin.

Jordan fought through the Spartan defense with a total of 204 yards on 40 carries.

In the 4th quarter, Jordan scored the first touchdown of his career, giving the Gophers a 17-6 lead. However, he didn't stop there. Jordan pushed his way into the end zone again for his second touchdown, giving the Gophers a two-score lead over the Spartans.

"It's just surreal. I have no words. It's just a great feeling to be in the endzone," said Jordan Nubin.

The brothers soaked in this special moment on the field together.

"This is why I came back to play one more year with him. Being able to see him do that and share this moment with my family means everything to me," said Tyler Nubin.

The Gophers enjoyed a total of three endzone visits on Saturday, which was the first time they've scored a touchdown since the University of Michigan game back on October 7th.

The Gophers defeated the Spartans 27 - 12.