Jonathan Vigliotti's new book is a call to action on the climate crisis

MINNEAPOLIS — From the shores of Lahaina, to the burning hillsides of California, Jonathan Vigliotti is living through climate disasters day in and day out.

The CBS News reporter has reporting from coast to coast, and now you can read about his work in his new book, "Before It's Gone."

He's seen how drought and globalization is hurting small family farms in Minnesota

"In the past two decades, according to the CDC, the suicide rate among farmers has jumped 40%, which is more than double war veterans," he said. "It all has connections to climate change."

He's also seen lessons learned too late.

"Lahaina was warned nearly 10 years ago by scientists of the impact that extreme weather was having on wildfires and the threat of wildfires. There were mitigation efforts to the habitat that were suggested," he said. "It was haunting to know that perhaps had those steps been taken, it would have been a different outcome."

His book is a call to action.

"While we're losing these towns, there's lessons to be learned from each disaster that can protect other communities across the country," he added.

He highlights solutions to issues like the farmer suicide rate — like the Minnesota farm and rural helpline. It's a way to share the hope and resilience he sees when the storms clear.

Vigliotti says it's a "dizzying" experience to witness disaster after disaster, but knows that the people impacted are full of hope.

"That has always been very inspiring," he said.

Vigliotti's book "Before It's Gone" is available for pre-order. The official release date is next Tuesday.

The book is published by Simon & Schuster, which like CBS, is part of Paramount Global.