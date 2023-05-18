Johnny Depp says he has "no further need for Hollywood" at Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp returns to big screen at Cannes Johnny Depp returns to movie screen as Cannes Film Festival kicks off 04:27

Actor Johnny Depp said he has "no further need for Hollywood" during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film "Jeanne du Barry."

The actor met with the press to answer questions after the opening night of his French film, directed by Maïwenn, in which Depp plays King Louis XV and speaks in French. "Jeanne du Barry" marks Depp's first movie since 2020's "Minamata."

Most recently, Depp was in the headlines after suing his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, for defamation. Heard alleged that Depp abused her — an allegation Depp claimed hurt his ability to get work. The jury largely sided with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in the case, awarding him $10.35 million last June, while Heard was awarded $2 million in a counterclaim.

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023, in Cannes, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Supporters of Heard have questioned Depp's appearance at the film festival, launching the #CannesYouNot campaign on social media. The 59-year-old actor, however, did not appear to be concerned with the criticism or his perception within the industry.

"I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don't think about Hollywood," Depp said. "It's a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can't. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best."

Depp said that he is focused on promoting his new film and the acting process, adding that he is not going anywhere.

"I've had about 17 comebacks apparently," Depp said. "I keep wondering about the word 'comeback' because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away."