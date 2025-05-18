Reactions pour in after former President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones

Well wishes are pouring in for former President Joe Biden after his office revealed on Sunday he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to the statement. His office said it is a "more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a conference hosted by the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled (ACRD) on April 15, 2025. / Getty Images

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded to the news on Sunday. Here's what they had to say about Biden, 82:

President Trump said in a Truth Social post, "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were saddened to hear about Biden's diagnosis.

"We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," she wrote in a social media post. "Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Former President Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as Vice President, said Sunday, "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement, "This is certainly sad news, and the Johnson family will be joining the countless others who are praying for the former President in the wake of his diagnosis."

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise said, "Praying for former President Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on social media, "President Joe Biden is a great American patriot. Paul and I join the millions across the country and around the world praying for him to have strength and a swift recovery in the battle against cancer. Sending love to him and his family."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday, "The House Democratic Caucus and our nation are praying for President Joe Biden and his family as he battles this challenging medical diagnosis. Over the years, the Biden family has confronted unimaginable adversity with grace and steadfast perseverance. We stand with President Biden as he confronts this moment with the same courage and resilience he has shown throughout his life."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that he was "praying for President Biden and the entire Biden family."

Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Biden's home state where he served as a senator from 1973-2009, said she was "deeply saddened to hear of President Biden's diagnosis and am wishing him a fast and full recovery."

"My family, as well as so many others, knows all too well what it is like to receive news like this. So, to Jill and the entire Biden family, the Blunt family sends you our continued love and support," she said. "The Joe Biden I know, Delaware knows, and our country knows, is a strong fighter. And I am hopeful he will fight this diagnosis just as he fought for Americans time and time again.

"I join in sending the entire Biden family prayers for peace and healing. There is an entire legion of friends and supporters who stand alongside you on this difficult journey," Blunt Rochester said.

Sen. Chris Coons, also a Delaware Democrat, said he and his wife are "praying for Joe and Jill as they confront this diagnosis. Over his decades of public service, Joe comforted so many of us in tough times and contributed so much to fighting cancer. Now we need to support and encourage him. Joe Biden has always been a fighter, and I know that won't change as he confronts this disease head-on. Joe's faith and family have brought him through tough challenges before and will again. Our prayers are with him and his family as he begins treatment."

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said Biden was a fighter and would "prevail."

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene both posted about Biden's diagnosis.

"I'm sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family," Greene, a Georgia Republican and staunch ally of President Trump, wrote in a post on X.

North Carolina's Sen. Tillis said he was praying for Biden's full recovery.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his heart was with the former president and his family.

"A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way," Newsom said.

Meghan McCain, whose father, Sen. John McCain, died after a battle with cancer, described the disease as "the absolute worst."

"It is hell," she wrote in a post on social media. "It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don't believe times like these are appropriate for politics."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement, "I'm thinking of the Bidens as they take on cancer, a disease they've done so much to try to spare other families from. Wishing you a speedy, full recovery."

Others who reached out to the former president include Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Shontel Brown, Rep. August Pfluger, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Chuck Edwards, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Sarah Jacobs, Rep. Greg Landsman, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Peter Welch, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Tim Kaine.