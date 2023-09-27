Job fair aims to help Minneapolis northsiders launch their careers into high gear

MINNEAPOLIS — The push to get people out of dead-end jobs and into careers is happening in north Minneapolis.

A Mother's Love has a new employment and economic development program. It includes bringing employers to the northside to offer opportunities that will help transform lives and families, and get them prepared to handle changes within their community.

"What we're doing is trying to get folks into careers where they can truly support their family," Donna Ester Anderson, with A Mother's Love, said. "As the northside goes through this rebirth with different opportunities, families need to be able to support themselves. If families can support themselves, it's better for the community, because they in itself can support the community."

Anderson says employment is the key, careers that can lead to first family and then community stability. With new businesses and housing opportunities popping up on the northside, A Mother's Love is working to make sure all families have a chance to afford living here.

New research from CBS News shows that, in Hennepin County, a family of two adults and two school-aged children would need to earn $67,000 annually — or $32 an hour — to afford just the basic needs.

"Whether it is we get you into trade school, truck driving, carpentry, whatever it is that you want to do to change the narrative of your life, we are here to help you do that," Anderson said.

Taquia Scroggins is one of many looking for a life-changing opportunity. She wants to start her own eyelash and skin care business and knows going back to school is her first step.

"They have a couple of different classes that are going on that I'll probably reach out to and see what they are all about, and see if I can get started in one of those," Scroggins said. "They may have some of the programs that I may want to go to school there."

It's a big push to help the community thrive, planting seeds on how to live better.

"We just want to see our community do better, and 'do better' means from job to career to success," Anderson said.

The Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office were also recruiting at the career fair. More than 100 people came out to explore employment opportunities.