Jimmy Carter's legacy lives on in Minnesota through Habitat for Humanity

How Habitat for Humanity is continuing Jimmy Carter’s legacy in Minnesota and beyond

MINNEAPOLIS — The world is remembering former President Jimmy Carter after he died on Sunday at the age of 100.

Carter served one term in the White House between 1977 and 1981 before spending the next several decades campaigning for civil rights and public health initiatives.

Carter, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, spent more than a year in hospice care. His wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, died last year at age 96.

Amidst the former president's passing, his legacy is and will be alive for generations to come in Minnesota.

A newly built home in St. Paul was generations in the making, according to homeowner Leandra Estis.

"My parents growing up, and my grandparents growing up, they wasn't raised to believe in homeownership," Estis said. "Homeownership wasn't for us, it wasn't for Black families."

Her family's legacy was desecrated when politicians in the 1960s built Interstate 94 right through their Rondo community. Sixty years later, Estis decided to take back her family's power.

"I wanted to be able to show my family as a whole that we can have something and it can be ours, and we're worthy. We are worthy," Estis said.

She made it happen through Habitat for Humanity.

"What really stood out on the application was they asked, 'What are you looking for in a home? What would your dream home look like?'" she said. "Nobody care about your preferences. If they're going to help, they're just going to give you what they want to give you."

Through Habitat, the mom of three worked to build others' homes while saving for and earning her own.

Jimmy Carter painting a Habitat for Humanity home in the Twin Cities in 2010. WCCO

"Homeownership is bigger and it's deeper than 'I bought a home,'" Estis said. "It's bigger than that, it's deeper, it's within. I have worth. I have worth. And if I wouldn't have went through this journey with Habitat, I wouldn't have learned that."

Habitat was founded nearly a half-century ago half a country away. A group of Black and White farmers in south Georgia created the program that helps bridge the racial divide via homeownership.

Carter, who had been a farmer in south Georgia, spent his career helping to build up the nonprofit alongside his wife.

"He brought Habitat on the map for, not just for this country, but the world to see and experience," said Chad Bouley, who heads up real estate for Habitat's Twin Cities chapter.

Bouley was there in 2010 as Carter launched builds in north Minneapolis and the east side of St. Paul.

"He brought in a lot of resources for the organization because he was here and his presence, and all that he had to say," Boulay said.

Boulay says the former president's humility and humble leadership means 100 families a year in the Twin Cities get their own homes.

"And those thousands of families that otherwise probably wouldn't have found a nice, safe place to lay their heads at night," Boulay said.

And soon there will be more, including a Minneapolis townhouse complex in the works.

"Just like the foundations that are being put in now, that's what Habitat for Humanity does for families," said Habitat superintendent Tyrone Gilliam.

It's thanks to a man who knew home is where the heart is, and where the hope is.

"If I could speak to President Carter today, I would honestly, deeply from my soul I would say thank you, thank you," Estis said. "Because of you this is here and we want to keep thanking you by keeping this going on, and pouring into it."

Habitat for Humanity relies on thousands of volunteers, groups and individuals. Find out more information on how to help on Habitiat's website.