Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis delivers hundreds of holiday gifts

MINNEAPOLIS – 'Tis the season for gift giving.

Volunteers with the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis were out making deliveries Sunday.

Their goal is to make sure the families they serve have something to open. That means 700 gifts this season.

CBS

"I just know that people really appreciate it, and it's just a great season all around and we like to make sure everybody gets some gifts and shares in the joy of the holiday," said volunteer Sue Koritz.

"This is a great opportunity because whether it's from our volunteers or from the peace managers, they have more than just gift packages," said Hag Sameach manager Mindy Teal. "They have an opportunity to connect with someone and to visit with them for a little bit. And for some of them, that is everything."

This mission has been around for 30 years.