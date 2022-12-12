Watch CBS News
Local News

Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis delivers hundreds of holiday gifts

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Evening Digital Update: December 11, 2022
WCCO Evening Digital Update: December 11, 2022 00:57

MINNEAPOLIS – 'Tis the season for gift giving.

Volunteers with the Jewish Family and Children's Service of Minneapolis were out making deliveries Sunday.

Their goal is to make sure the families they serve have something to open. That means 700 gifts this season.  

jfcs-gift-deliveries-vb-wcco2hju.jpg
CBS

"I just know that people really appreciate it, and it's just a great season all around and we like to make sure everybody gets some gifts and shares in the joy of the holiday," said volunteer Sue Koritz.

"This is a great opportunity because whether it's from our volunteers or from the peace managers, they have more than just gift packages," said Hag Sameach manager Mindy Teal. "They have an opportunity to connect with someone and to visit with them for a little bit. And for some of them, that is everything."

This mission has been around for 30 years.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.