Jeremiah Program celebrates 25 years of helping single mothers achieve education goals

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a double congratulations for a group of Twin Cities families, as the kids and their moms are graduating simultaneously. That's thanks in part to a unique approach that is stopping the poverty cycle and starting some big dreams.

Carisha Thomas and her 4-year-old son Cayden are a dynamic duo.

"He is the most loving child, he is so caring and compassionate," she said.

She's pretty compassionate herself, a single mother who grew up on the island of Grenada and moved to Minnesota in hopes of going to school.

"I was like, as hard as it's going to be, if I don't do it now it's not going to happen. I knew, if I wanted a really good life for my son, I had to do it," she said.

She started going to MCTC learning just how hard it can be, for a full-time student, to find stable housing and reliable daycare.

So a friend told her about the Jeremiah Program and it was a fit.

"I think the Jeremiah Program is filling a lot of gaps that exist in Minneapolis communities. The Jeremiah Program helps you focus on your goals, accomplish those goals, get through any problems that may arise, and really stay on track," she said.

They do that by providing apartments for mothers just a walk away from MCTC, and providing educational daycare for the kids and counseling by family coaches.

Patty Healy Janssen is Executive Director for Jeremiah Program Minneapolis. She explains what makes it so unique.

"It is the two-generation approach through education -- so college education for the mom, and early childhood education for kids to get to kindergarten and beyond," she said.

Thomas says it's been the right fit.

"It really allows me to say, 'Oh, I am not the only person going through this.' That's really what the Jeremiah Program provides, it's a sisterhood of moms who are striving for goals." she said. "I have gotten a degree in business as well as liberal arts in the time I have been in Jeremiah Program, and next up for me is to get my master's."

And she is among good company, as two by two they conquer the world.

The Jeremiah Program started in Minneapolis and is now in nine cities, from Austin to Brooklyn to Baltimore. They are celebrating their 25th anniversary this week with an open house on Thursday in Minneapolis. Click here for ticket information