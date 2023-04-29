Jennifer Matter sentenced to 27 years in prison for death of baby found near Lake Pepin in 2003

Red Wing woman pleads guilty in case of infant found dead near Lake Pepin in 2003

Red Wing woman pleads guilty in case of infant found dead near Lake Pepin in 2003

Red Wing woman pleads guilty in case of infant found dead near Lake Pepin in 2003

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Red Wing woman has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the death of a baby found on the shores of Lake Pepin nearly 20 years ago.

Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the case of her deceased baby boy discovered at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac in December 2003.

READ MORE: Jennifer Matter Charged In Death Of Baby Found In Lake Pepin In 2003

According to the complaint, Matter said she left the baby on the beach before driving away, and said she did not have a plan about leaving the baby in a safe place, but "hoped that someone in the nearby houses would find the baby."

Matter was taken into custody on May 9, 2022. Law enforcement officials credited the hard work of investigators and scientific advances in solving the decades-old case.