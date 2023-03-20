Watch CBS News
American held hostage since 2016 in West Africa released

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Jeff Woodke, an American aid worker held hostage in West Africa for more than six years, has been released, according to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan. 

Woodke was taken from his home in Abalak, Niger, in 2016 by a terrorist network that operates across Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. He was released outside of Niger in the Mali-Burkina Faso area, a senior administration official said. 

jeff-woodke-hostage-released.png
Jeff Woodke  FBI

"I'm gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," Sullivan tweeted Monday morning. "The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."

Woodke lived in Niger for years before he was taken, helping people groups in the Sahel region. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Niger as part of a trip to Africa last week. 

This is a developing story.

Kathryn Watson
kathryn-watson-220x140.png

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 9:13 AM

