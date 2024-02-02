Japanese embassy says Taylor Swift "should comfortably" make it in time for the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift conspiracies causing chaos Taylor Swift swarmed by baseless conspiracy theories on political right 03:24

The world's most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan will make it to see beau Travis Kelce play in Super Bowl LVIII, even though she is performing in Tokyo the night before, Japan's U.S. embassy said Friday.

Angsty fans have been speculating for days over how pop music icon Taylor Swift could do it all next weekend: perform a concert as part of her record-smashing Eras Tour in Tokyo, and a day later support star tight end Kelce as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

But the Japanese embassy in Washington moved decisively to reassure the public, while revealing its staff are also fans who are not above punning on Swift songs in public statements.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," a post on the embassy's social media account read.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red."

The post was met with both excitement and bemusement by social media users.

"Somewhere in Japan's U.S. embassy, there's a Swiftie working in comms who had the best day at the office they've ever had," commented one.

Taylor Swift walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Getty Images

The singer has concerts scheduled in Tokyo on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10. Her concert at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 10 is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time, which is 1 a.m. Vegas time. Shows on her Eras Tour tend to last about four hours. Assuming she departed Japan immediately after her show, she could arrive back in the U.S. on the night of Saturday, Feb. 10, with plenty of time before the game the following afternoon for its scheduled kickoff of 3:30 p.m. local time.

Swift has smashed industry records this year with her tour that is estimated to bring in almost $2 billion, along with a film of the musical cavalcade. On Sunday she could break the record for most Album of the Year wins at the Grammys.

Amid her blossoming romance with Kelce, she has also attended a string of NFL games, drawing in a new wave of NFL fans as her hundreds of millions of social media followers trace her every move.

Fascination peaked this weekend when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to book their berth in the Super Bowl and, in the midst of celebrations, Swift descended onto the field to embrace Kelce, fresh from playing one of the best games of his life.