Janet Jackson's "Together Again" tour makes return stop at the "X" in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Janet Jackson isn't from the Twin Cities, but pop music fans would be forgiven for thinking so. After all, one of her most indelible hits, "Escapade," memorably features a dance break in which Jackson infectiously yells out, "Minneapolis!"

The reason for that, of course, is that Jackson recorded that song and the bulk of all her other biggest hits with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, largely at Jam & Lewis's Flyte Tyme Studios in Edina.

Because if that, it's never a surprise to see Jackson make sure that one of her concert tour stops is right here where it all began back in 1986 with her multiplatinum "Control" LP.

This week, Jackson announced an extension of her "Together Again" concert tour, which includes a return engagement at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. She's scheduled to perform there Tuesday, June 18. She previously stopped at the venue last May, where she performed such hits as "If," "Nasty," "Rhythm Nation," and also debuted a new song called "Put It On You."

The extension of the tour includes more than 30 stops, and she will be joined by special guest Nelly, who also made an appearance on Jackson's single "Call On Me."

Tickets will be available for presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. before going on general sale Friday, again at 10 a.m.

Among the many tributes Jackson has received in recent years, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and her socially conscious masterpiece "Rhythm Nation 1814" was inducted to the National Recording Registry. That album racked up a then-record seven top five singles.