Man pleads guilty to firearm charges in connection to Minneapolis gang takedown

MINNEAPOLIS — A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegal firearm charges following a Minneapolis street gang crackdown last summer.

In August, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota announced federal charges against 14 alleged Minneapolis gang members. Those charged include members of the Lows, Highs, Bloods and 10z/20z gangs, authorities said.

Indictments alleged members participated in a "brutal and unrelenting trail of violence over the course of years."

Some of the incidents include a 2020 shootout and murder at the 200 Club in north Minneapolis and an April 2022 murder outside of William's Pub in Uptown.

James Hollman, one of the alleged gang members, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Hollman's sentencing has yet to be scheduled.