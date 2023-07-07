James Garcia, 67, fatally struck by vehicle in New Hope

UPDATE: The victim was identified on July 13, 2023. What follows is a revised version of the original story



NEW HOPE, Minn. – Police in the north metro say a man is dead after they were struck by a car early Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North in New Hope around 1 p.m.

The New Hope Police Department says bystanders immediately rendered aid to the victim and paramedics performed lifesaving measures. However, the man died at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 67-year-old James Joseph Garcia, of New Hope.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.