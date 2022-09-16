Former middle school shop teacher sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A former Forest Lake middle school teacher was sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting two students.

James Carter, 58, was found guilty of second and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in June. He was initially charged in 2020 after two juveniles told investigators Carter had sexually assaulted them at his home several times.

According to court documents, Carter would employ current and former students of his to work at his home and provide gifts to them. For one victim, the gifts were lavish, including a $5,000 lawn mower.

Carter will serve six months of his sentence in custody with the opportunity to do the rest of his sentence in alternative jail sentence programs.

Carter will be placed on probation for 25 years and is required to register as a sex offender.