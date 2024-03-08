Jackson Hewitt rolls out "Brewitt" trucks for tax help, coffee and snacks

Jackson Hewitt unveils “Brewitt” truck for coffee and tax help

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jackson Hewitt is brewing up a new way to help people tackle their taxes.

The tax prep service is hitting the road in the "Brewitt" coffee truck to embark on a nationwide tour providing free tax tips with free cups of coffee.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Brewitt trucks will be making stops across the Twin Cites at these locations:

West St. Paul

Roseville's Walmart

Minneapolis' Midtown Global Market

Minneapolis' United Hospital

WCCO

The company will also have two trucks crisscrossing the country, stopping in 18 other states.

The trucks will stop at various locations in each state, including local Jackson Hewitt offices. People can find the truck and get a free cup of coffee, get tax advice and more.

This year's deadline to file taxes is April 15.

Minnesotans should be aware of some new changes this year to the child tax credit and the working family credit.