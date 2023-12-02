Jack Loso, 19, killed in landslide at Minneopa State Park, sheriff says

MANKATO, Minn. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide Saturday night at Minneopa State Park Falls.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says they received the call just before 5 p.m. that someone was trapped underneath the earth inside the park near Mankato.

Emergency workers eventually recovered the body of the victim, 19-year-old Jack Robert Loso.

The sheriff's office says Loso, of Robbinsdale, was visiting the park with his family.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released this statement on the deadly landslide:

Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones following this tragic loss. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and the DNR will continue to work closely with them going forward. While the majority of Minneopa State Park remains open, the base of the falls is closed to visitors at this time.

