Bloomington officials ask for public's help finding Izaiah Anderson, 16-year-old with autism

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities in Bloomington are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old with autism who jumped off a transport van on Thursday morning.

Izaiah Anderson jumped from the van near Interstate 494 and France Avenue around 9 a.m.

Police say that he was last wearing a red T-shirt and dark athletic pants. He is described as 5-foot-6, and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

Bloomington Police

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.