Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Bloomington officials ask for public's help finding Izaiah Anderson, 16-year-old with autism

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from May 30, 2024
Morning headlines from May 30, 2024 02:40

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities in Bloomington are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old with autism who jumped off a transport van on Thursday morning.

Izaiah Anderson jumped from the van near Interstate 494 and France Avenue around 9 a.m. 

Police say that he was last wearing a red T-shirt and dark athletic pants. He is described as 5-foot-6, and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

izaiah-anderson.jpg
Bloomington Police

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 2:22 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.