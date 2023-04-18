It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Here's what you need to keep in mind this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and while we are already dealing with flooding along many rivers, severe storm season is upon us as well.

Our NEXT Weather team wants to share the following reminders as we head into severe weather season.

It is important to remember what to do if you find yourself in a severe weather situation while outdoors. If there is lightning in the area, you want to get either in an enclosed car or a building. With severe storms or tornado warnings you want to get inside a sturdy building.

CBS News

It is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A tornado or severe thunderstorm watch means all the ingredients are there for a severe storm or tornado to occur, so make sure you have a plan in place if one does. A warning means the event is happening, so be sure to act.

CBS News

So what is a severe thunderstorm? The National Weather Service will issue a severe thunderstorm warning when a storm is producing 1-inch or larger diameter hail, or 58 mph or stronger winds.

CBS News

It is also important to remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning.

It is imperative that you remember these tips and remind your children of this as we head into the upcoming severe weather season.

Also, a reminder that this Thursday there will be a test of the tornado sirens across Minnesota and Wisconsin at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. This is a good time to run a tornado drill either at work or school or in your home.