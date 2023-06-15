It's "National Smile Power Day"
Can a smile turn around your whole day? Thursday is National Smile Power Day.
Starting the day with a smile can be empowering.
A study from last year even showed even faking a smile can help people feel happier.
The website National Calendar Day shared the following tips to help you mark the occasion.
Tips to Help You Smile
- Think of a few happy moments that automatically generate a smile for you.
- Save a couple of short jokes that are just so silly you can't help but smile.
- Learn Spoonerisms. This fun way of swapping letters in two words in a phrase to make new words make people stop and think.
- Make a list of the things you're grateful for.
