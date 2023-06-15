It's "National Smile Power Day"

Are you hiding behind emoji?

Can a smile turn around your whole day? Thursday is National Smile Power Day.

Starting the day with a smile can be empowering.

A study from last year even showed even faking a smile can help people feel happier.

The website National Calendar Day shared the following tips to help you mark the occasion.

Tips to Help You Smile

Think of a few happy moments that automatically generate a smile for you.

Save a couple of short jokes that are just so silly you can't help but smile.

Learn Spoonerisms. This fun way of swapping letters in two words in a phrase to make new words make people stop and think.

Make a list of the things you're grateful for.