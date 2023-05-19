Watch CBS News
It's National Bike To Work Day!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Bike To Work Day returns to Minneapolis, celebrating bicycle commuters, recreational riders, and bikers of all abilities.

You can expect an afternoon event marking the day at Hennepin County Government Center's Government Plaza.

For more information on where to find fun stuff for Bike Week, visit National Bike Week online.

May 15, 2015

