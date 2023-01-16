"It's a day of love": Hundreds gather at Powderhorn Park to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

MLK breakfast in Minneapolis returns to in-person; "Keep Moving Forward" is this year's theme

MINNEAPOLIS – Rain outside didn't dampen the celebration inside at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, paying tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's definitely a day to consider. A day to reflect. It's a day of rest. It's a day of passion. It's a day of love. It's a day of giving," said Tabitha Montgomery, executive director of the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association.

Hundreds watched on as Dr. King was honored through words, song and dance. Parents saw the event as an opportunity to get their kids involved.

"Just thinking about the 'I have a dream' speech itself, I want my children to grow up in a place where they're not going to be judged by the color of their skin," said Sara Spears of St. Paul.

"She's really learning that she can access all kinds of things and do things no matter what she looks like or where she's from," said Isis Buchanan of south Minneapolis.

For Rachel Svejda, it's about helping her sons realize that 60 years later, there is still work to do.

"I want to make sure that those social justice messages are right in front, and I've taken them to protests before and so they know how that works, so they think that's just like a normal part of life," said Svedja.

Teenagers have an even fuller understanding of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

"The baseline should be, 'I have a respect for you. I have a respect for people around me. I have the respect for the community who is around me and who I am a part of.' And that is the biggest way to build peace, I believe," said 16-year-old Pablo Garcia of Columbia Heights.

An important lesson, this day and every day, as individuals and communities look forward toward more progress to make Dr. King's dream a reality.

"What is it that we are doing? What more can we do and what do we imagine the community could be even a year from now if we stay the course?" said Montgomery.