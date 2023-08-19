Italian official calls tourists "vandals" after viral incidents: "No respect for our cultural heritage"

Europe reacts to rude tourist behaviors Troublesome tourist behavior overseas garners global attention 02:19

In Rome, a tourist scaled the baroque masterpiece that is the Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle just months after a British man carved his and his girlfriends' initials into the Colosseum, an ancient amphitheater that has stood for millenia.

In Venice, a British tourist ignored warnings from onlookers before jumping from five stories high and belly-flopping into one of the city's UNESCO-protected canals.

In Paris, two drunk Americans were found sleeping atop the iconic Eiffel Tower. Just days later, a man climbed to the peak of the tower and jumped off, deploying a parachute.

These incidents have prompted European officials to ask that tourists be held accountable for their bad behavior. Daniela Santanchè, Italy's tourism minister, said it's time for governments to crack down.

"These tourists are also vandals, because they have no respect for our cultural heritage, which belongs not just to Italy, but to the whole world," Santanchè said. "We've introduced a bill with a very simple concept: You break it, you pay for it."

In April, the city of Amsterdam issued a stern warning to British tourists: "Coming to Amsterdam for a messy night? Stay away."

The availability of cannabis and recreational sex has made it a party hotspot for foreign visitors. Officials have also put limits on those activities in response to complaints from residents.

Some countries have taken more creative measures. In Spain, locals have taken to posting signs at the beach warning tourists of fake dangers like jellyfish and falling rocks.

Part of the rise in bad behavior is being attributed to a rise in tourism. There are 55% more tourists in Europe from the U.S. alone compared to last summer.

Lucrezia Miseri, a Ph.D. student in Rome, said the massive influx and terrible behavior is making it hard to live in the city.

"I feel immense rage ... It's really unfortunate," she said. "You cannot just come and do whatever you want."