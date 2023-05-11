Israel strikes on Gaza kill 25 people including children, Palestinians say, as rocket-fire continues

Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies Ceasefire talks stall as fighting intensifies between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza 03:36

Gaza City — Israel and Gaza militants traded more heavy fire early Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence since the middle of last year over the Palestinian coastal enclave. Airstrikes and missiles from Israel have killed 25 Palestinians since Tuesday, according to officials in Gaza, among them fighters and civilians, including several children.

Early Thursday, shops in Gaza were shuttered and the streets were largely abandoned as Israeli military aircraft circled over the territory where several buildings lay in ruins.

Gaza militants lob rockets, Israel retaliates

More than 500 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israel since Tuesday, the army said, with no casualties reported in Israel so far. Of these, 368 made it over the border and 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while 110 fell short inside Gaza, it said.

The Islamic Jihad militant group confirmed it has lost four military leaders in strikes in recent days, the most recent being Ali Ghali, commander of a rocket launch unit who was killed in a strike Thursday morning.

Another militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that four of its fighters had been killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a TV address late Wednesday that "we are still in the midst of the campaign" and "fiercely attacking the Gaza Strip."

"We say to the terrorists and the ones sending them: we see you everywhere, you cannot hide, and we choose the place and the time to hit you."

Civilians caught in the crossfire

"We hope that the wave of escalation will end, but we support revenge for the martyrs," said Mamoun Radi, 48, in Gaza City's Al-Rimal district. "Israel assassinated a leader in (Islamic) Jihad at dawn today because it does not want calm."

A Palestinian man looks at the bodies of Mahmoud Abdeljawwad, left, and Mohammed Ghali, center, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike alongside Islamic Jihad commander Ali Ghali, right, prior to their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP

Across southern Israel, sirens wailed intermittently through the night and Thursday morning.

Miriam Keren, 78, an Ashkelon resident, said a Gaza rocket had destroyed a workshop and damaged her house.

"All the shrapnel is in the room, the house was shaken very powerfully, the glasses fell, the walls were damaged," she told AFP. "Luckily, I have a safe room and I entered it immediately and closed the door.

A man covered in a prayer shawl holds a holy book as he stands by a structure destroyed by a rocket fired Wednesday night from the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2023. Ariel Schalit/AP

"This isn't the first time the house was hit but I'm not afraid, neither was I yesterday," said Keren. "You're shocked for a moment but it's not about fear. It's more unpleasant, very unpleasant."

Calls for a ceasefire

Egypt has been "trying to facilitate a ceasefire," an Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity, an effort confirmed by Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials who did not elaborate. There was no indication of significant progress in any talks between the warring sides by Thursday afternoon.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said Wednesday that "the strikes of the unified resistance are part of the process of responding to the massacre committed by (Israel)."

The Arab League has condemned the "barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children and women in residential neighborhoods."

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the home of Ali Ghali, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP

In a Wednesday call with his Israeli counterpart, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad support for Israel's security, as well as its right to defend its people from indiscriminate rocket attacks," according to a readout from the U.S. government. It said Sullivan "also noted continued regional efforts to broker a ceasefire, and emphasized the need to deescalate tensions and prevent further loss of life."

Both Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Islamic Jihad are considered terrorist groups by Israel and the United States.

Israel-Palestinian conflict escalates under Netanyahu

This week's Gaza clashes are the worst since a three-day escalation in August killed 49 Palestinians, with no Israeli fatalities. Violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has staged repeated raids against militants which have often flared into street clashes or gun battles.

The conflict has escalated since veteran leader Netanyahu returned to power late last year heading a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Israel has also been shaken by its biggest domestic political crisis in decades as mass protests have flared against plans to reform the justice system, spearheaded by Netanyahu who is also battling corruption charges in court.