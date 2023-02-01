Isanti's Grace McCallum hopes Olympic success translates to NCAA Championship

MINNEAPOLIS -- Grace McCallum has vaulted from Minnesota to Tokyo to Utah.

"It's been fun ever since I got here and it just keeps getting better," said the sophomore from Isanti.

Now, in her second year of college gymnastics for the Utes, McCallum is still one of the most accomplished gymnasts in the world, headlining her team which is ranked fourth in the nation. She is still only a year-and-a-half removed from winning the team silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's crazy. I feel like it was just a couple months ago that I was there" said McCallum. "During team finals we were just very like supportive of one another and we were just having like the best time out there."

Grace McCallum at the Tokyo Olympics Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

McCallum's fellow Minnesotan and Olympic team member Suni Lee took the same college route after Tokyo. Now, Lee says this will be her last year in the NCAA, taking aim at the 2024 Olympics. Will McCallum do the same?

"I haven't announced anything. I mean, it's not out of the question. I've been thinking about it, but I don't know, like I've just been loving college so much that it would be really hard for me to leave," McCallum said. "I haven't decided yet. It's still up in the air."

For now, the focus is returning Utah gymnastics to former glory. They have won nine national championships, but none since 1995.

"I mean I'd love to be a part of this team that wins a national championship. I think it'd be amazing and I think that this team can do it as long as we just keep working hard in the gym every day," McCallum said.