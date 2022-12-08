Watch CBS News
Isanti County K-9 retiring after 5 years of service

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County K-9 is putting up his paws.

Raider is retiring after serving with the sheriff's office since 2017.

6a-vo-isanti-co-k9-reti-wcco2gxe.jpg
Raider Isanti County Sheriff's Office

He's gone out on more than 200 calls across central Minnesota, curbing crime and getting drugs off the street while paired with Sgt. John Gillquist.

Gillquist is becoming chief deputy next month.

Raider will continue to live with the Gillquist family.

