Is there really no such thing as fast learners?

We all know that everyone learns differently, but the notion that some learn faster than others may actually be a fallacy. 

Researchers recently found that many people learn at the same rate if given the same opportunities. In a study looking at 1.3 million "student interactions", 6,946 learners ranging from late elementary schoolers to college students, revealed that the starting point for learners, and their opportunity to practice what they had taken on board, had the most influence over their academic performance, rather than any learning rate.

Another interesting find from this study: "On average, students needed seven opportunities to learn something, though this varied between individuals. The new study showed that this variation was more down to where the students were starting from rather than their ability to learn faster."

To learn more about this study, click here

May 3, 2023

