Irene Folstrom named new Tribal Affairs Director for Minnesota DPS

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced its new Tribal Affairs Director. 

Irene Folstrom has 25 years of experience serving Tribal nations and Indigenous communities. She recently led the government relations work for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, of which she's a member.  

She will help guide efforts to learn from and connect with the 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. 

A graduate of Cornell Law School and Stanford University, Folstrom has also served as a policy advisor for the National Congress of American Indians in Washington D.C. 

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:58 AM CDT

