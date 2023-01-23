2 students killed in Iowa school shooting, police say

Two students were killed Monday and a teacher was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, school on the edge of the city's downtown, police said.

The shooting happened at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the business park where the program is located just before 1 p.m. Police said two people were taken into custody.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted that he was monitoring the situation and "praying for all those affected."

Im monitoring reports of a shooting in Des Moines at Starts Right Here charter school Thx to first responders & law enforcement for promptly responding Praying for all those affected — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 23, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.