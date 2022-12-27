Watch CBS News
Crime

Iowa police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 27, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 27, 2022 01:28

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police officers in Des Moines shot and killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.

The Des Moines Register reported that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun.

Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital.

State agents are investigating the shooting.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.