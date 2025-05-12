Iowa's GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra plans to announce run for governor this week, sources say

Iowa Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra plans to announce a run for governor as soon as this week, two sources told CBS News, setting the stage for what could become a politically tense primary contest in the GOP.

The state will have an open race for governor next year due to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' announcement last month that she would not seek another term.

The entry of Feenstra, who has represented Iowa's 4th Congressional District since 2021, could set up a possible high-profile Republican primary that may come to include Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird—widely regarded within GOP circles as President Trump's preferred choice, if she decides to jump into the fray.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Iowa state auditor Rob Sand entered the race for governor Monday morning. A Democrat has not won the Iowa governor's office since 2006, giving the left long odds at being able to break the GOP's widening winning streak in the politically important Midwestern state.

Feenstra's expected campaign and Sand's bid mark the first major moves towards the office on both sides and in turn make them the leading candidates in their respective party primaries at this early point.

Other potential GOP candidates are Mike Bousselot, a state senator; Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig; state representative Bobby Kaufmann; and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley.

The Iowa race could be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races in the state and nationally next year. Iowa is a training ground for operatives and presidential hopefuls looking to 2028. Unlike many other states, governors in Iowa are not term-limited which can restrict the ability of ambitious candidates to try to win an open seat statewide. That means next year will offer a relatively rare opportunity for Iowa politicians.

A spokesperson for Feenstra did not respond to requests for comment.