Investigators look for clues in fentanyl overdose of 17-year-old Isanti girl

ISANTI, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old girl died from a fentanyl overdose days before the new year.

According to the Isanti Police Department, the girl died of acute fentanyl toxicity on the evening of Dec. 30, 2023. Family members found her dead inside her home in Isanti.

RELATED: More Minnesotans, including children, succumbing to fentanyl-related deaths

Investigators say they believe she obtained the fatal dose in the 24 hours leading up to her death and are looking for information on how she obtained it.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's tip line at 877-996-6222. Tips can also be submitted anonymous using the BCA's "See It, Say It, Send It" app.