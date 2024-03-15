Investigators in Rochester believe they found the body of a missing woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Authorities say they discovered a missing woman's body Friday afternoon in southeast Rochester.

Investigators searching for a missing woman discovered a woman’s body in southeast Rochester late this afternoon.... Posted by City of Rochester, MN Police Department on Friday, March 15, 2024

According to the City of Rochester, MN Police Department's Facebook page, Rochester police and fire crews recovered the body in a culvert near a retention pond off of 25th St. SE. Police located items belonging to Alice Dobmeier, 34, who was reported missing on March 6. There is currently no known threat to the community.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office is working on making an identification as well as determining the cause of death.

"This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We extended our since condolences to Ms. Dobmeier's family and friends. Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.