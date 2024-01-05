Investigation underway after woman found dead, man later dies in SW Minnesota

LAKE BENTON, Minn. — Investigators are looking into the deaths of two people in southwestern Minnesota on Thursday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 3 p.m. a medical emergency was reported at a residence on South Center Street in Lake Benton, which is just north of Pipestone.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a dead woman and a critically injured man at the home. The injured man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

A firearm was discovered at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

In addition to the county sheriff's office, the Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

The identities are being withheld pending autopsy results and family notification.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor who can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.