Investigation underway after group of juveniles finds body in Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was found Wednesday in the Red River.

The Moorhead Police Department says that a group of juveniles discovered the body around 12:30 p.m. near the shoreline. Investigators noted that the body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period of time.

Crews recovered the body, which investigators believe to be a man, judging by property found on the deceased.

The Ramey County Medical Examiner's will perform an autopsy and identify the body.

Moorhead is located across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.