Inver Grove Heights Police Department welcomes back K-9 following health scare
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- One metro police department is welcoming back its K-9 after he suffered from a life-threatening disorder last month.
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says Chase's handler noticed something wrong with him while they were off-duty on June 23.
Chase's handler immediately took him to an animal hospital, where the team quickly diagnosed him with Gastro Dilation and Volvulus (GDV), a disorder where the stomach fills with gas and twists upon itself so both the entrance and exit of the stomach are blocked.
Following emergency surgery, Chase was taken off-duty as he recovered.
On Thursday, IGHPD announced Chase has been cleared to resume his service with the department.
