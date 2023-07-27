Inver Grove Heights Police Department welcomes back K-9 following health scare

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- One metro police department is welcoming back its K-9 after he suffered from a life-threatening disorder last month.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says Chase's handler noticed something wrong with him while they were off-duty on June 23.

Chase's handler immediately took him to an animal hospital, where the team quickly diagnosed him with Gastro Dilation and Volvulus (GDV), a disorder where the stomach fills with gas and twists upon itself so both the entrance and exit of the stomach are blocked.

Chase recovers from his surgery Inver Grove Heights Police Department

Following emergency surgery, Chase was taken off-duty as he recovered.

On Thursday, IGHPD announced Chase has been cleared to resume his service with the department.