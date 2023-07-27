Watch CBS News
Inver Grove Heights Police Department welcomes back K-9 following health scare

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- One metro police department is welcoming back its K-9 after he suffered from a life-threatening disorder last month.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says Chase's handler noticed something wrong with him while they were off-duty on June 23.

Chase's handler immediately took him to an animal hospital, where the team quickly diagnosed him with Gastro Dilation and Volvulus (GDV), a disorder where the stomach fills with gas and twists upon itself so both the entrance and exit of the stomach are blocked.

k-9 chase surgery gdv ighpd
Chase recovers from his surgery Inver Grove Heights Police Department

Following emergency surgery, Chase was taken off-duty as he recovered.

On Thursday, IGHPD announced Chase has been cleared to resume his service with the department.

